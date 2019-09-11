



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – We hear it all the time: If you see something say something. Why did it take hours to notify parents after a threatening note was left at a local high school?

For Laguna Creek High school administrators, they had to balance transparency and causing concern.

Edwin Stevenson was hesitant about sending his two sons to school today.

“It was very grave and depressing for me because the day and age we live in, I don’t know what to make of all the violence,” said Stevenson.

Some parents pulled their kids from school altogether. Parent said she wasn’t informed well enough.

“We’re not getting the whole story and we probably will never get the whole story,” she said.

School threats are not taken lightly. State, local, and even federal resources are called in immediately when they happen. Sometimes that means parents don’t always get information as fast as they want.

“In the messaging, we want to make sure that we are accurate and that we give people information that they need,” said Elk Grove Unified School District Director of Communications and Public Information Officer Xanthi Pinkerton.

Pinkerton says she understands why parents get worried. However, before parents can be notified about anything, she says the district must consider student privacy and how releasing information could impact a police investigation. Her job is to be the voice of reason.

“People get worried because of rumors people are saying a little bit more than what the real situation might be,” she said.

“Our number one priority is to make sure that school is safe from an imminent threat,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Deterding says over communication and overreaction might prompt students to make even more threats.

“There’s always a balance. We would obviously on the one hand not want to not take something seriously enough,” Deterding said.

She says there’s often a delay in communication because police need time to assess a threat and figure out the intent behind it. It’s something parents say they understand but wish they could be notified of sooner.

“It’s awful now that the kids have to go to school today try to learn and be afraid for their life.”

Schools leaders in Elk Grove suggest that all parents double-check their cellphones and email and make sure they have the ability to receive information from the school so that they are not left in the dark when a threat happens.