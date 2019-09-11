



A local group tired of living with trash and debris has taken matters into its own hands.

The people who started the clean-up effort at the Wilson Way Underpass never thought it would get as popular as it did. It started as a Facebook post and got the right people together to help.

“We’re in an area of Stockton that most people don’t see even though it’s in our faces. And we’re humbled by how many people came out,” said one of the organizers on a video.

It’s this Facebook video of a community coming together as one to clean that has captured the hearts of hundreds of people in Stockton who are filled with gratitude.

“We thank you for it. If I see it, I’ll stop by and help; it’s a beautiful thing,” said one resident.

Several men, including veteran Ryan Casperson, volunteer Patrick Miller, and Brandon Bearce of Big Blue Junk Removal, helped organize and saw a real need at the underpass.

“To see our city burning, filled with trash, it’s heartbreaking, it’s time to take action,” said a resident. “If the city doesn’t want to get involved and help this situation because of the garbage, cars, and tires inside of our slough, then we’ll step up and do something about it.”

The Mormon Slough is where a lot of homeless live. It’s been prone to fires, trash, and debris build-up. And so with a call for actions, more than 100 Stocktonians with masks and gloves on, got to work.

“We came out here, picking it all up…everything you can imagine, mattresses, tires, trash,” said a resident.

On that same day, the city’s public works department also happened to be out cleaning, but organizers say the city hasn’t been doing enough.

“I couldn’t understand how it got to that degree, especially because it’s in our slough, our waterways,” said a resident.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. A facebook video of the clean-up is going viral. It’s had 53,000 views and nearly 1.000 shares.

It’s a testimony to the power of one community.