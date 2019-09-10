The Purple Party!
A fundraiser benefiting Single Mom Strong
September 28th, 7pm
Top Golf- Roseville.
singlemomstrong.org
Jennifer and Patrick Kirk, owner of Posh Paws Grooming
Garret and Melissa Call – owners of Escape Folsom
Forcier Fitness
916.996.0016
RMHCNC’s glow-in-the-dark-walk
Friday, September 20th
8 pm
West Steps of the Capitol
Virtue Juice Bar
Inside Nut Tree Plaza, Vacaville
http://www.virtuejuice.com
@virtuejuice (Instagram, Facebook)
Open Daily 7am-7pm
707-689-5158
“LUXURY ASSET AUCTION: ART, DESIGN AND OBJECTS OF VALUE”
LUXURY AUCTION PREVIEW
WITHERELL’S AUCTION HOUSE – SACRAMENTO
IN-PERSON PREVIEW, 1PM TO 4 P.M. SEPT. 10
WWW.WITHERELLS.COM.
Sewcial Sacramento
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/SewcialSacramento
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/SewcialSacramento
http://www.SewcialSacramento.com