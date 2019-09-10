SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s proposal to ban hotels from giving out small plastic bottles of soap, shampoo, conditioner, and lotion faced a tough challenge on Monday but did ultimately pass the full Assembly. The bill now goes to Governor Newsom to sign or veto.

Assembly Bill 1162 would ban “lodging establishments”, including hotels, motels, resorts, bed and breakfasts, and vacation rentals, from offering plastic bottles holding less than six ounces in rooms or public spaces. Instead, the establishments could offer “bulk dispensers” that could be used by a number of people. The goal is to cut down on the number of plastic containers thrown away by guests and operators. The law wouldn’t apply to nursing homes, hospitals, long-term rentals, or hosted rentals.

If passed and signed into law, it would take effect January 1, 2023, for lodging establishments with more than 50 rooms, and January 1, 2024, for lodging establishments with fewer than 50 rooms. Owners/operators would face fines if they’re caught violating the law. A first violation would result in a written warning; second and subsequent violations would result in a $500-per-day fine.

The bill is modeled after an ordinance starting next December in Santa Cruz. It will ban lodging establishments from distributing single-use toiletry bottles.

Marriott International just did away with the tiny bottles. According to the bill analysis, Marriott estimates the change will cut its plastic use by 250 pounds per hotel, for a total of 113,000 pounds globally.