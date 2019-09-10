



The Sacramento River Cats will try to win the team’s first Pacific Coast League Championship since switching affiliations from the A’s to the Giants.

The first game in the best-of-five series is tonight at Raley Field against the Round Rock Express. Game two against the Houston Astros farm team is Wednesday, September 11 at Raley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm both nights. The teams then travel to Round Rock, Texas for game three on Friday. If games four and five are necessary they will also be played in Texas.

The winner of the PCL title will play the winner of the International League Governors’ Cup in the one-game Triple-A National Championship Game.

The River Cats have four PCL titles in their 20-year history: 2003, 2004, 2007, and 2008. All of them came as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s. The River Cats beat Oakland’s current Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, on Sunday to win the Pacific Conference Playoff. It was the team’s seventh conference title and first since 2011.

You can get tickets online or at Raley Field.