



California could require landlords to give tenants more notice if they plan to raise the rent.

Assembly Bill 1110 passed the Senate Monday by a 29-10 vote. It now goes back to the full Assembly for a final vote. If it passes Governor Newsom could either sign it into law or veto it.

The bill would require landlords to give tenants of month-to-month units 90 days notice if the rent increases 10% or more. A previous version would have required at least 120 days notice if rent went up more than 15 percent but that provision was deleted in the Senate. The notice must be delivered to the tenant in-person or through the mail.

Current law requires landlords to give at least 30 days’ notice if the rent will go up less than 10%. If the landlord will raise the rent more than 10% they’re required to give at least 60 days’ notice.

More than half of all Californians who rent a home or apartment pay more than 30 percent of their income toward rent, with an additional quarter paying more than 50 percent of their income for housing.

The USC Price School of Public Policy issued a report showing a lack of affordable rent plagues cities nationwide. It ranked the least affordable metros and found 4 of the top 10 are in California.

California voted against rent control in the November election. Proposition 10 would have given local governments more flexibility to implement or expand rent control rules while guaranteeing landlords the right to a fair rate of return on their investment. Rent control policies range from curbing how much landlords can raise rents each year to limiting what they can charge new renters.