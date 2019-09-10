



TURLOCK (CBS13) — Kaden Farro, 16, walked the halls of Turlock High just last week. His mother Maureen said he played football and more recently was a proud member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) club at the school.

His mom says she’s will always remember him being the light of their family’s world. But, Sept. 7 is now a date forever burned in their family’s memory.

“Every mom has nightmares of those exact words filling your ears,” Maureen Shamgochain said.

The words Shamgochain heard are hard to re-live. Farro died on Saturday in an ATV accident at the orchard where he worked.

“You can’t begin to imagine how broken you’re going to feel and how long you’re going to take to heal from something like that,” Shamgochain said.

Shamgochain said Kaden’s 16 years on earth meant more than he could know.

“He absolutely advanced society because of it. I know that he was a light and blessing to us in every way,” Shamgochain said.

It was a light that his FFA friends also saw.

“We lost an individual who is going to look out to Turlock High, the world or whatever he may have been able to touch and impact, and someone who looks out there and says ‘hey we can make this better, I can make this better,’” Chad Booth, Farro’s FFA advisor, said.

“Everyone can take away to always be positive and to always just he will always live in our hearts,” Nancy Peguero said.

Kaden’s smile shows his joy for FFA and the life that was ahead of him.

His mother hopes more people can help those around them find their purpose like others did for Kaden.

“Try to how to find a way to connect with people that’s going to show that they matter and they contribute to society,” Shamgochain said.

The family said there will be a memorial service for Kaden on Friday at New Life Christian Center at 11 am. His funeral will be a private affair.