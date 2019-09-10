The Hubs Eats & Drinks. | Photo: Rudy N./Yelp

Itching to hit up the newest businesses to open in Sacramento? From a sandwich shop to a medical spa, read on for the newest destinations to land around town.

Sourdough And Co

Photo: kim y./Yelp

Stroll past 1601 Broadway, Suite 200, in Land Park and you’ll find Sourdough And Co, a new spot to score sandwiches, soups and salads.

This franchise has 29 locations across Northern California. The fast-casual eatery serves up sandwiches on sourdough bread, which it touts as being healthier than traditional breads. Customers can load the sourdough base with turkey, ham, roast beef, salami, veggies, chicken salad or tuna. The menu also includes a variety of salads and daily soups that come in a sourdough bread bowl. (Check out the full menu here.)

Propagate

Photo: leslie c./Yelp

Propagate is a plant nursery that recently opened at 1700 I St. in Boulevard Park. The business caters to the urban gardener, offering hanging and floor-bound house plants in all sizes. The spot also has a unique selection of pots and gardening accessories. Customers can schedule a potting consultation to find plants that best fit for their home and lifestyle.

The Hub Eats & Drinks

Photo: michael t./Yelp

New to 4740 Natomas Blvd., Suite 140, in RP – Sports Complex is The Hub Eats & Drinks, a cocktail bar and traditional American spot.

On the menu, look for salads, sandwiches, pizza, burgers, pasta, steak and seafood. Look for the Hub Burger as well as the Tri-Tip Dip sandwich with onion au jus, provolone, cheese skirt,

caramelized onions and paprika. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Holistic Cardiac Institute – HCI Therapy/EECP

Photo: Holistic Cardiac Institute/Yelp

A new addition to East Sacramento , Holistic Cardiac Institute – HCI Therapy/EECP is a medical spa and cryotherapy spa and body contouring spot that’s located at 1754 36th St.

According to the business’ Facebook page, “HCI Therapy offers CryoTherapy for CryoSlimming, CryoToning facials and CryoToning cellulite body treatments. In addition, HCI Therapy offers Enhanced External Counterpulsation Therapy (EECP).” (Check out all the institute’s services here.)