



Police have arrested a Sacramento man in connection with a fatal shooting in Rancho Cordova over the weekend.

Thirty-seven-year-old Faron Mello was taken into custody in Oregon.

On Saturday around midnight, authorities received a 911 call from a female who said a man had been shot and that she was taking him to the hospital. Rancho Cordova police went to the hospital and found the victim surrounded by his friends and family. He was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies determined that the victim had been shot in the torso outside a venue located on the 9700 block of Lincoln Village Drive in Rancho Cordova. Several friends and family members had gathered for a celebration,

Mello will be extradited back to Sacramento County where he will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and be formally charged.

The sheriff’s department does not believe there are any outstanding suspects in connection to the shooting. The identity of the victim will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after next of kin have been notified.

Detectives ask anyone with information relating to this incident, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).