



A man riding a motorcycle with his 10-year-old son was left with critical injuries after they were struck by a DUI suspect going the wrong way.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday along the 100 block of Lincoln Way.

Auburn police say a driver, identified as Matthew J. Griswold, was heading westbound on the road when his car crossed over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic. A man and his son who were riding a motorcycle going to the other way were then struck by Griswold.

Officers say the motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. The boy who was riding as a passenger on the bike was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The motorcycle rider’s name has not been released.

Griswold was found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, officers say. He was arrested and then booked into Placer County Jail.

Police say Griswold is being held on $50,000 bail.