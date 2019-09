Question of the DayTina wants to know, what do you do that you think other people do as well?

4 hours ago

SewcialCambi Brown is live at Sewcial Sacramento that has begun hosting parent & me and sibling & me workshops.

4 hours ago

News of the Weird Pt.2Lori Wallace Takes us through some more News of the Weird.

4 hours ago

Luxury Auction Preview Pt.2Jordan Segundo is back looking at some more luxury items at an auction house in Sacramento.

4 hours ago

Trivi Toast Pt.2Courtney tests us again on make up knowledge

4 hours ago