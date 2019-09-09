



California has ten of the top 50 schools in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Colleges ranking, with six of those schools coming from the University of California system.

In the 2020 list:

#6 (tie): Stanford University

#12 (tie): California Institute of Technology

#20: UCLA

#22 (tie): UC Berkeley

#22 (tie): University of Southern California

#34: UC Santa Barbara

#36: UC Irvine

#37 (tie): UC San Diego

#39: UC Davis

#50 (tie): Pepperdine University

Stanford came in behind Princeton University, Harvard University, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Yale University. It earned an overall score of 93 out of 100. Stanford also ranked first for Best Colleges for Veterans and number 14 for Best Undergraduate Teaching.

The top-ranked UC school, UCLA, earned an overall score of 80. More than 133-thousand students applied for admission for Fall 2018 and its acceptance rate was just 14 percent. UCLA also ranked fourth for Best Colleges for Veterans and 76th for Best Undergraduate Teaching.

Locally, UC Davis came in 11th for Top Public Schools, 39th for Best Colleges, 17th for Best Colleges for Veterans, and 61st for Best Undergraduate Teaching.

The only other local school to make the annual list was the University of the Pacific at 125th.

U.S. News & World Report also issues a yearly list of the Best Regional Universities and Colleges. For the West Region, Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, came in first for Universities. California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo ranked fourth, CSU Stanislaus ranked 30th, and CSU Sacramento ranked 55th. Sac State also tied for 20th for Top Performers on Social Mobility and tied for 21st for Top Public Schools. CSU Stanislaus also earned ranking for Best Colleges for Veterans (17th), Best Value Schools (30th), and Top Public Schools (11th). William Jessup University tied for second for Best Regional Colleges. It also came in second for Best Colleges for Veterans and tied for second for Best Undergraduate Teaching.