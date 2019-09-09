



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police in Elk Grove are looking for a man who reportedly threatened a Home Depot employee and stolen merchandise Saturday.

Officers said the suspect was leaving through the garden section when he was asked to show a receipt. Instead of showing a receipt, the suspect reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the employee.

READ: Search On For Man Accused Of Inappropriately Grabbing Girl, 8, At California Target

He then left the store with stolen merchandise and drove away in a 2003-2007 silver two-door Honda Accord.

If you recognize this man or have any information about the case, call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau at 916-78478-8117.