SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Anti-vaccination protesters reportedly blocked several entrances and driveways to the capitol on Monday.

They were protesting Senate Bill 276, which limits to vaccine exemptions in schools.

Protesters also blocked the entrance to Governor Newsom’s office, according to a capitol spokesperson.

CHP ordered protesters to leave and warned that if they did not do so, they would be arrested. Officers confirm there have been several arrests.

