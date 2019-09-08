Spenker Family Farm Winery and Creamery
Open Saturdays and Sundays 12pm-4pm
17291 N DeVries Rd, Lodi 95242
$15 for wine and cheese tasting
http://www.spenkerwinery.com
9/11 Run To Remember
http://www.sac911run.com.
2311 J STREET, SACRAMENTO, CA 95816
7:30AM-10:30AM
BLUSH NAIL & BEAUTY BAR ONE YEAR BIRTHDAY BASH
11AM-3PM
FREE
Patriot Day
Quarry Park
4000 Rocklin Rd., Rocklin, CA 95677
September 9th (11am-3pm)
Nutcracker Children’s Audition
https://www.facebook.com/events/897013180654012/?event_time_id=897013183987345
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Barbera Festival
Sept 14 Saturday 11am to 4 pm
Terra d Oro Winery
20680 Shenadoah School Rd
Plymouth
Kingdom Martial Arts
150 Natoma Station Drive
Folsom
916.936.4007
Jonny Bowden
“The Nutrition Myth Buster”