



MODESTO (CBS13) — With a GPS on his back and a computer in his hands, Shawn Stolworthy of the Idaho-based Maze-Play walked the perimeter of the Dutch Hollow Farms.

He mapped out one of his most important pieces of art this year, the image of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh, carved out of a canvas made of corn. Singh was shot to death during a traffic stop the day after Christmas last year, leaving behind his wife and their one-year-old son.

“It really hit us locally because Corporal Singh lived not too far from where I live in Modesto and he’s also been here to the farm buying tulips during tulip season,” Dutch Hollow Farms Owner John Bos said.

For the last five years, Dutch Hollow Farms honored various public figures, carving out images like Warriors basketball champions Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry. The maze also recognized firefighters battling blazes throughout California.

“Each and every single year we put on our Facebook page: What should our maze be this year?” Bos said. “And Corporal Singh’s name came up immediately.”

As part of this year’s design, there will be two mazes, one stretching nearly three miles long. It will be marked by a memorial placed at the start and will include an opening ceremony to kick off the season at the end of September.

“Corporal Singh’s wife and child will be the first to walk into the corn maze,” Bos said. “It just grips you because she carries a very hot flame for him.”

The opening ceremony will be held on September 28th. Admission will be free that morning and donations will go directly toward the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund.