Journey Coffee
370 Chadbourne Rd.
Fairfield
NATIONAL PARKS AT THE KOOBS NATURE AREA
SATURDAY 10AM – 2 PM
FREE
https://www.facebook.com/carmichaelkiwanisclub/
NATIONAL SPEECH & DEBATE ASSOCIATION
http://www.speechanddebate.org
Facebook, Twitter & IG: @speechanddebate
Seghesio Family Vineyards in Healdsburg
Seghesio.com
Sierra College Natural History Museum
First Saturdays 10am-12pm. Sewell Hall. Sierra College, Rocklin Campus.
916-660-7923 Museum Office
BYOB SIP N’ PLANT SUCCULENT PARTY
INSPIRED WELLNESS SACRAMENTO
FRIDAY 7PM-9PM
$10 FOR NON-MEMBERS
DOCO Block Party
Sunday, September 8
11 a.m. to 3 p.m
DOCO
Sacramento
http://www.docosacramento.com
Gold Country Fair
Sept. 5-8
Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds
http://www.goldcountryfair.com/
National Pizza Day
https://milanopizzatogo.com/