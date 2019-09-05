Sing It To MeTina tests the anchor's knowledge of lyrics in this round of sing it to me.

15 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt.2Tina wants to know, what was your first job?

15 hours ago

LCHS 25th AnniversaryCambi Brown is back at her old stomping ground for the celebration of Laguna Creek's 25th Anniversary.

15 hours ago

Tailgating Season With LowesSabrina Silva is tailgating and is learning about all of the tools she needs for the event at Lowes.

15 hours ago

Work It WednesdayCourtney Dempsey is talking with our own Dress Fiend for today's work it Wednesday and we see what she has for us this time.

15 hours ago