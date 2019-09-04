SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dramatic surveillance video shows two cars violently crashing into a house in Sacramento Wednesday morning.

Police said driver ran a stop sign, smashed into another and the momentum sent them plowing through the home.

Somehow, everyone was okay. After the crash, people and animals can be heard screaming.

“When I got over there there was smoke from the airbags and just a lot of yelling and pandemonium,” said Vinny Valenzuela, the neighbor who caught the crash on surveillance video.

Valenzuela said the car that ran the stop sign was being chased by a red Camaro. The video shows the Camaro pulling up and making a u-turn. Valenzuela said the driver of the Camaro got out of the car and attacked the other driver.

“The guy in the Camaro stopped, got out for the car, yanked the other dude into the middle of the street and socked him up a couple times,” Valenzuela said.

Police said this crash stemmed from a domestic dispute that happened in West Sacramento. A suspect has been arrested, but police would not say any more to protect the privacy of the victim.

Michael Jennings lives down the road and said he’s worried to see this happen near his home and where his kids go to school.

“That was crazy though as soon as they ran a stop sign, Bam! Two different people, two different situations coming together in one mess,” he said.