STOCKTON (CBS13) — Sheriff’s deputies in Stockton picked up an abandoned dog off of Eight Mile Road Wednesday.

According to a Facebook user, the dog was dumped in its cage on the side of the road. Deputies said the dog appeared to be abandoned and uninjured, just very thirsty.

They said the dog is not chipped and will be kept at the shelter.

So far, deputies do not have any information about who abandoned this dog. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s department is investigating this incident further.