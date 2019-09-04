



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — E-cigarettes have been around for a few years, so why is there a sudden spike in related illnesses?

Health investigators are looking into several possibilities including contaminants in the vaping liquids, the heating device itself, recycled e-cig cartridges that may be contaminated, and counterfeit devices teens buy off the street.

The vaping industry is pointing to THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. While traditional e-cigs, like JUUL, vaporize a nicotine liquid, there are products that vaporize waxes and oils.

The CDC says many of the people hospitalized also reported using those.

The federal government could not say exactly how many of the 215 patients in 25 states reported vaping THC in addition to nicotine, but we have learned an Oregon man who died in July and a hospitalized Long Island teen both reportedly used cannabis vape pens, not nicotine.

READ: 21-Year-Old In Coma For Complications Related To Vaping

Of 32 cases in Wisconsin, the state reported: “the majority vaped THC-containing products.” Of the 49 California patients, the state said: “some vaped unlicensed or unregulated products, beginning in late June.”

They stress many were purchased from pop up shops and unlicensed vendors. Marijuana vape products that are legally sold in California stores are tested for contaminants.

It is important to note there is no one type of product associated with these cases, and not every patient vaped THC.

The CDC is urging caution with all vape devices while they continue testing and urging people to not buy bootleg or street products.