



STOCKTON (CBS13) — This dog has had a ruff day. He was found abandoned along Eight Mile Road, west of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, locked inside a metal cage with no food or water. The cage was also tipped on its side.

Animal shelter staff said the black medium-sized dog looks like an adult chow mix. He has no microchip or other distinguishing features.

“It appears at one point this dog did have an owner, he did have a collar on,” Andrea Lopez, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Investigators say whoever abandoned the dog could face animal cruelty charges, but right now, they have no leads.

“Being that this is in a rural area it is a difficult investigation. we always attempt to locate witnesses or surveillance,” Lopez said.

One theory is that he may have fallen out of someone’s vehicle.

“It is rare to find an animal in a cage along the road so you would think that the owner would come back if they got to their destination and realized their dog wasn’t back there,” Lopez said.

So for now, this pup is looking forward to getting a name and a new forever home.

“The dog potentially could be adopted if he’s found to socialize well with other dogs and people and is medically ok,” Lopez said.

The Stockton Animal Shelter takes in more than 10,000 pets each year. Of those, 80% are either adopted, sent to a rescue group, or returned to their owners.