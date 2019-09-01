Comments
3rd Annual Crush Festival
Farmer’s Market
Sacramento Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Taste of North Sacramento
Popbar
3rd Annual Crush Festival
Rendez-vous Winery in Clarksburg
Sept 5 6 – 9 pm
http://www.rendez-vouswinery.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm?seq=648
Farmer’s Market
10-noon
Prickly Pear
816 U St.
(480) 717-8452
https://shopthepricklypear.com/
Sacramento Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Saturday, September 28th
Raley Field
Registration is free – but we encourage fundraising and everyone that raises $100 or more receives a purple Walk Day shirt
alz.org/walk
Taste of North Sacramento
Saturday, 9/1, 5pm-7pm
The Artisan Building
1901 Del Paso Blvd.
Kids $10/Adults $25
https://tasteofnorthsacramento.org/
Popbar
405 K Street #210
Sacramento
916.538.6296
https://www.pop-bar.com/