Yolo Brewfest 2019Kevin Hernandez is at the Yolo Brew Fest for 2019 in Woodland.

13 hours ago

Crush FestivalSabrina Silva is checking out the 3rd Annual Crush Festival and gets her feet dirty.

13 hours ago

New Firehouse SubsWe are joined in the studio by people from Firehouse Subs to learn about their new location at crocker village in Sacramento.

13 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Valerie Harper DeadAshley has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

13 hours ago

"Outdoor Alan" Part ThreeAlan Sanchez is live in Lodi to check out the fun at Tower Park today.

13 hours ago