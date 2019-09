Popbar Margarita FlavorsPopbar has new flavors, Margarita pops! Summer's not over yet and we're celebrating with a collection of Frozen Margaritas - on a stick, of course! Our virgin margarita pops include Classic, Watermelon + Mango. Tina is finding out more about the tasty treats!

12 hours ago

Motown Boogie: Break Dance BattleA hip hop event for the whole family! Pros are teaching a work shop on the basics of break dancing. Alan Sanchez is getting his break dancing on today in Modesto with some of the dancers!

12 hours ago

Brazilian Street Festival Preview Pt. 2Tina has more with Roshani Dantas on how the 2019 festival is turning up the heat with Brazilian Drum and Dance performances by La Samba!

12 hours ago

Farmers Market Disability Pt. 2Sabrina has more from The Prickly Pear at the Farmers Market!

12 hours ago

Miss Kissinger's Korner Pt. 2Cambi has more with Miss Kissinger who has an activity to help kids learn the letters and how to spell their name.

12 hours ago