



— Authorities have arrested a man suspected of stabbing Tracy resident Parmjit Singh to death on August 25 at Gretchen Talley Park, the Tracy Police Department said.

On Friday night, detectives presented evidence to a San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge seeking an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads,

READ: Sikh Community In Tracy Demanding Answers After Man Was Stabbed To Death

Rhoads was arrested today based on the warrant.

No new information has been discovered pertaining to the motive in this crime, Tracy police said.

The investigation remains active.