RAD Honeysuckle Rib Day
Smoke Junction Cafe in Sacramento
Start serving at 11:30AM until supplies last
The Crush
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Starts at 7:15 a.m. and games continue until after midnight!
Skatetown Ice Arena, Roseville
https://www.facebook.com/events/303868303869120/
https://www.placertourism.com/events/the-crush-curling-bonspiel/
Tiger Bar and Restaurant
722 K St, Sacramento
(916) 382-9610
tiger700block.com
Yolo Brewfest 2019
https://www.facebook.com/events/348724415844480/
Larson Montgomery Team
530-350-6335
Instagram: LarsonMontgomeryTeam
Beauty Within Make-up Workshop
Today 12-2 pm
Eskaton Senior Living
3225 Freeport Blvd.
flybrave.org
Rock The Block
Sept 6 and 7
South Oak Park
http://www.habitatgreatersac.org/rocktheblock
Firehouse Subs
NEW Restaurant in Crocker Village
3700 Crocker Drive, Suite 130, Sacramento, CA 95818
Also located on Truxel Road: 3830 Truxel Road, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95834
Visit Devin’s restaurants in Folsom and Roseville:
1001 East Bidwell, Suite 101, Folsom, CA 95630
993 Pleasant Grove, Roseville, CA 95678