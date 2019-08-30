



Police in Manteca are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian early Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Airport Way between Daisywood Drive and E. Lovelace Road.

Manteca police say a woman was found at the scene. She was suffering from severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say.

Investigators have remained at the scene through the morning. Airport Way remains closed in both directions due to investigators processing the scene. The driver involved is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

The name of the woman killed has not been released, but she was believed to be in her 50s.

Friday’s crash comes amid a week of other deadly accidents in Manteca. Earlier in the week, a man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a fire hydrant in the area of Langum Way and West Atherton Drive. Another person was also killed in a crash on North Union Road.