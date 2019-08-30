SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Expect traffic to be heavy through the morning after a crash blocked northbound Highway 99 at 12th Avenue for a time on Friday.

No details about the crash have been released, but traffic was backing up from Florin Road.

Expect it to take about 45 minutes to get from Elk Grove to Sacramento on Highway 99. Drivers should consider taking Interstate 5.

Caltrans says another alternate route for drivers already on Highway 99 is to exit on Florin Road, then make a left over the overpass and a right onto Franklin Boulevard.

Lanes were back open by a little after 7:30 a.m.

Drivers who take the side roads should also be aware of an accident just off of Highway 99, near Franklin Boulevard and 14th Avenue, where a car has flipped over. Exactly what led up to that crash is also unclear.

