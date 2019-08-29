



Bath toys sold at a number of stores, including buy buy BABY, Nordstrom, Bump Box, and Amazon are being recalled.

The Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys can break. The broken edges are sharp and can cut children or pose a choking hazard.

The 62 hundred recalled toys were sold as a set of six pieces from January until August for about eight dollars. They also came as part of an Ubbi Bath Toy Gift Set for about 40 dollars.

Customers who own the recalled toys should return the toys to the manufacturer, Pearhead, for a full refund and a replacement Ubbi Squeeze Bath Toy. Pearhead is contacting all known purchasers directly but if you own a set of recalled toys you can contact the company.