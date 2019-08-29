STOCKTON (CBS13) — A large fight broke out in Stockton Thursday afternoon reportedly involving several students from Stagg High.

The Stockton Unified School District said the fight happened off-campus around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Stagg High.

District spokesperson Shelly Spessard said students and non-students were involved in the altercation.

Stockton school district police are investigating the incident.

“As with all matters of student safety, we have taken this very seriously and have and will act accordingly. Safety and security is a top priority in Stockton Unified,” Spessard said in a statement.

