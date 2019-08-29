



Rite Aid is recalling folding patio chairs because the chair frame can bend and cause the user to fall.

The nearly 19 thousand recalled chairs sold in pairs from February to June for about 30 dollars. The company has received at least four reports of the chair frame unexpectedly bending. One person was bruised and another was cut.

The chairs were sold as a two-pack in both tan and gray and have padded seats. The chairs measure about 24 inches long by 22 inches wide by 37 inches high.

They were previously recalled for a separate fall hazard related to bending chair arms and tearing seat covers.

Tan Chair (printed on the packaging):

UPC number 011822956628

Item number 9043325-MMXIX

Gray Chair (printed on the packaging):

UPC number 011822952361

Item number 9044998-MMXIX

Customers should return the chairs to any Rite Aid store for a full refund.