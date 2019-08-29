



— The family of Parmijt Singh, a 64-year-old Tracy man who was brutally stabbed to death on the night of August 25, announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

Singh’s family held a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce the reward, which received assistance through various community donations, the Tracy Police Department said.

Officers say the motive of the crime is still unknown and under investigation. Tracy PD said there is currently no evidence pointing to this being a hate crime.