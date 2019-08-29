



Officials say they will be stepping up speed enforcement inside of Yosemite National Park for Labor Day Weekend rush.

The National Park Service says numerous bears and other animals have been hit by vehicles along roads inside of Yosemite this year. As a result, officials are now working to advise motorists that they’re driving through a “Wildlife Protection Zone” where speed limits will be strictly enforced.

Several areas across the Yosemite Valley will see increased enforcement: Big Oak Flat road, El Portal Road, Wawona Road and Tioga Road.

The special enforcement zone will be in effect until further notice, officials say.

This year, the NPS says at least 11 bears have been hit by vehicles – and more than 400 bears have been struck at Yosemite since 1995. Several other animals are also at risk of being hit, including: owls, Pacific fishers, butterflies, deer, foxes, mountain lions and rare amphibians who all call the park home.