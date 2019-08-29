



Parents are being advised to check their prescription medicine bottles because more than a half-million bottles manufactured from July 2018 to August 2019 are not child-resistant.

The 636 thousand bottles are specifically for the prescription medications Losartan Potassium and Ezetimibe from Sandoz and include more than two dozen lot numbers. The recalled bottles have Sandoz on the front of the label, along with the name of the medication, the dosage, and the NDC number. The lot number and expiration date are on the side of the bottle.

Customers with recalled bottles should immediately secure the medication and keep them out of the sight and reach of children. Sandoz will send a free replacement child-resistant bottle cap.