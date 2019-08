MANTECA (CBS13) – A man has died after crashing his motorcycle into a fire hydrant in Manteca, police say.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Langum Way and West Atherton Drive.

Officers say a man and woman were riding the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.

Exactly what led up to the crash is under investigation.