



A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of punching two children in the head at a store, police say.

According to the Lodi Police Department, officers recently responded to the Target in the city to investigate after an 11-year-old and 5-year-old were reportedly punched by a man. The man ran out through the north exit door but was soon found behind an electrical box behind the store.

Officers say the man, 51-year-old Galt resident Jeff Hardcastle, appears to have been under the influence at the time of the attack.

The attack was completely unprovoked, police say, and it’s unclear why Hardcastle allegedly punched the children.

Hardcastle has been arrested and is being held at San Joaquin County Jail on $310,000 bail.

Both children are expected to recover, police say.