KINGS BEACH (CBS13) – With the help of some brave and friendly deputies, a bear family was reunited after a cub somehow got stuck inside a dumpster near Lake Tahoe.

The incident happened at a Kings Beach motel early Tuesday morning.

As captured on camera by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rolled up to the scene and found a momma bear and one of her cubs pacing around a dumpster. The deputies soon realized that the bears weren’t just foraging, they were trying to rescue another cub that had gotten stuck inside.

Heartbreakingly, the free cub could be seen clawing at the dumpster – apparently trying to get it open and rescue their sibling.

Deputies Bryant, Staley and Nevins quickly came up with a plan to free the cub.

First, the deputies drove up to the dumpster – using the patrol vehicle as a barrier. One deputy then used a pole and slowly raised the lid and propped it up.

Another deputy then dropped a ladder into the dumpster.

A little while later, the bear cub climbs out and runs back to their family.