



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Biba Caggiano, the woman who arguably put the Sacramento dining scene on the map, has died.

The chef and restaurateur was 82. Her passing was first reported by the Sacramento Bee on Thursday morning. BIBA Restaurant, the iconic eatery that bears her name, later confirmed her death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we let all of you know our beloved Biba passed away this morning,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

News of her passing elicited an immediate outpouring of grief from around Sacramento.

“Long before [Sacramento] became the #FarmtoFork Capital, we had #Biba,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted. “Her legacy of hospitality and great food continues to inspire rising chefs.”

A native of the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, Caggiano moved to Sacramento in the late 60s. The restaurant scene back then left much to be desired. She later opened BIBA Restaurant in 1986, which has since been among the city’s most highly-rated dining spots.

Caggiano also wrote nine bestselling cookbooks and appeared on numerous TV shows throughout the years.