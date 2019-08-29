SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An Amazon delivery vehicle filled with undelivered packages was stolen yesterday afternoon from a Natomas street.

According to the Sacramento Police Department log, just after 4 pm, the driver was delivering packages on the 24 hundred block of Natomas Park Drive, near West El Camino Avenue, when a suspect or suspects stole the vehicle. Officers searched the area but didn’t find the vehicle or the packages.

CBS13 has reached out to Amazon to find out what customers should do if they believe one of the stolen packages belongs to them. We will update the story as information becomes available.