



WATERFORD (CBS13) – An investigation is underway in Stanislaus County after a crash claimed the lives of three people.

According to California Highway Patrol, it happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Oakdale-Waterford Highway and Milnes Road, about four miles north of Waterford. Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District confirmed three people were killed in the crash.

Officers say a Chevy Camaro was heading down the road when, for an unknown reason, it veered into the opposite direction. The Camaro then crashed head-on into a Volkswagen Jetta with two people inside.

The driver of the Camaro, 21-year-old Oakdale resident Jorge Flores-Jimenez, and both the driver and passenger in the Jetta were killed, CHP says.

Authorities have not released the identities of the Jetta passengers, but they are said to be a 29-year-old man from Snelling and 60-year-old woman from Parlier.