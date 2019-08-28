



Rent takes up to 65 percent of entry-level teachers’ income in Sacramento, a new Zillow analysis finds.

The study on housing affordability finds that nationally, entry-level teachers cannot afford the typical rent in 49 of the 50 largest U.S. markets, and would need to spend more than half of their salaries on market-rate rent in 19 of the largest markets.

Typical rent in Sacramento is $1,936 and the monthly mortgage payment on the median home is $1,520, and in comparison with entry-level teachers, mid-level teachers spend 39 percent while the highest-paid teachers spend 29 percent.

Nationally, it would take 46.8 percent of a typical starting teacher’s salary to pay the median rent, 35.6 percent for a mid-career teacher, and 26.6 percent for the highest-paid teachers.

In Sacramento, entry-level teachers who own a home spend 51 percent on the median mortgage payment, mid-level teachers spend 31 percent and the highest-paid teachers spend 23 percent.

When Zillow compared that nationally, they found that teachers who own a home are in a better position — in part due to the low mortgage interest rates. The typical mortgage payment is affordable to starting-level teachers in 31 of the top-50 metros.

But, this assumes they have managed to put 20 percent down, which is not always the case. It also assumes that they live alone.

