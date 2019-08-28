



Whirlpool is recalling glass cooktops sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy, and other home improvement stores after getting more than 100 reports of the burners turning on by themselves. The cooktops were sold under the brand names Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and JennAir.

This recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold from March 2017 through August 2019 for between 15-hundred and 25-hundred dollars. The brand name is printed on the cooktop.

The recall covers certain model and serial numbers, which are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers that start with W are Whirlpool, K are KitchenAid, and J are JennAir.

Whirlpool has received 133 reports of the surface elements turning on by themselves. Of those, 14 incidents led to heat damage to nearby items, four incidents of items catching on fire, and two minor burn injuries.

Customers with a recalled glass cooktop should turn the unit off at the circuit breaker when not using it and contact Whirlpool for a replacement cooktop. Whirlpool will install the new cooktop for free. Customers are being advised to not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.