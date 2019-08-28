FINAL DAY 365 OF THE EDUCATOR CHIPOTLE CHALLENGE

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28TH 5-6:30PM

CHIPOTLE 227 E STREET, DAVIS

http://www.educatorcc.com/

SOCIAL: @EDUCATORCC

Bins So Clean

833.694.2467

Residential/Commercial Trash bin/Dumpster cleaning service

http://www.BinsSoClean.com

Revival at The Sawyer presents; Identity Boutique and Madrone Fall Collections

September 14th

Doors at 6pm show starts at 7pm

Cocktails, food, pop-up shops, and live music

CUSTOM BOW TIES BY JULIUS

JULIUSJOHNSONBOWTIES.COM

https://www.juliusjohnsonbowties.com

West Coast Jam

benefitting TunesWork

Saturday 9/7

The Hangar at McClellan

https://www.tuneswork.org/west-coast-jam

MAX THE DRUMMER

MAXDRUMMER.COM

T-SHIRTS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SALE SEPTEMBER

Common Grounds

1900 Vista Del Lago Dr.

Valley Springs

209.772.9000