STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton Police Department homicide detectives are investigating woman’s death on Tuesday night as a homicide.

At 9:28 p.m., police received reports of an unknown disturbance in the 100 block of W. Flora St. When police and paramedics arrived at the scene they found a woman on the sidewalk with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Currently, there is no motive for the killing or suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the investigation unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.