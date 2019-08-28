FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Five people have emerged from a home tied to a Secret Service investigation in Fairfield.

This home in on Shenandoah Court. Around 11:30 a.m., people began to emerge from the home. As of 1 p.m., six people had surrendered.

Police have blocked access to the residential area.

Some businesses on Oliver Road, which back on to the residential area, have been placed on lockdown.

The Fairfield Police Department said Secret Service agents came to Fairfield for an operation and that someone barricaded themselves inside. At that point, the Secret Service got help from Fairfield police.

The Fairfield department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team are at the scene with negotiators.

Another man just brought out of the house- he is hobbling to a squad car. We’ve seen at least 6 people brought out in handcuffs @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/1BZxPdBQLu — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019

One more female suspect taken into custody now being questioned by Police and SWAT @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/BFkVm5heIg — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019

Hearing from Fire on scene at least four people have been taken out of this house. Still active here- no sign of crews packing up anytime soon @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/dxzcnqyab1 — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019

SWAT still here not clear if any more people are inside the house- suspect in question cooling off and speaking with law enforcement @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/xcvjkDxLS8 — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019

SWAT took suspect to this white car here. He was sweating, dripping sweat- Officer poured water on his head to cool him off @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/oulBiGc5p4 — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019

Hard to see here- another man being escorted to the SWAT truck. He backed out of the house here walking backwards with his hands up – he is now kneeling on the ground surrounded by SWAT @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/iB9w9QPROS — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019

One person was taken into a car in handcuffs- SWAT asking someone now to come out with their hands up @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/elFJWT9Z2k — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 28, 2019