Filed Under:Fairdield News

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Five people have emerged from a home tied to a Secret Service investigation in Fairfield.

This home in on Shenandoah Court. Around 11:30 a.m., people began to emerge from the home. As of 1 p.m., six people had surrendered.

Police have blocked access to the residential area.

Some businesses on Oliver Road, which back on to the residential area, have been placed on lockdown.

The Fairfield Police Department said Secret Service agents came to Fairfield for an operation and that someone barricaded themselves inside. At that point, the Secret Service got help from Fairfield police.

The Fairfield department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team are at the scene with negotiators.