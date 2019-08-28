



The 2020 edition of the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a cooler than normal winter and summer for our region, which stretches from the Oregon state line to the Mexican border.

According to the yearly publication, which covers November 2019-October 2020, the coolest temperatures will occur in mid- to late December and mid- to late January, early to mid-February, and early and late March. Heavier than normal rain is predicted in late November and much of December 2019, and parts of February and March 2020; however, below-average rainfall is predicted in the Northern California and above-average rainfall is predicted in Southern California. The hottest part of the summer will be mid-July and late August.

HOLIDAY FORECAST PREDICTIONS:

Thanksgiving (November 28) 2019: Rain

Christmas Day 2019: Sunny

New Year’s Day 2020: Showers

Easter (April 12) 2020: Sunny

Memorial Day (May 25) 2020: Sunny, warm

July 4, 2020: Sunny

Labor Day (September 7) 2020: Sunny

Halloween 2020: Sunny, cool

The Old Farmer’s Almanac started predicting the weather in 1792 and says it uses a secret formula created by its founder who believed the weather was influenced by sunspots on the Sun.

The 2019 edition had an overall accuracy of 80.5 percent.

The full predictions are available on The Old Farmer’s Almanac website. You can get local forecasts on CBS13 and on cbs13.com/weather.