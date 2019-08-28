SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Construction crews are expected to break ground on the new housing project in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday.

We’ve seen many housing projects throughout the Sacramento region popping up recently, and now we’re seeing another one right in the heart of downtown on the corner of fifth and O streets.

The Sacramento Commons project is set to have more than 430 apartment units and retail shops.

On Wednesday morning, Sacramento city officials and business leaders will join project leaders for a groundbreaking event to kick off this project.