



Two Sacramento County children who were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother have been found safe , according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office statement.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding two Sacramento County children who are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother.

The children – 6-year-old Cheriya Dizon and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans – were taken from Fite Elementary School on Monday.

NEWS RELEASE: AT-RISK MISSING JUVENILES – PARENTAL ABDUCTION The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 6-year-old Cheriya Dizon (see attached photo) and 10-year-old Aaron Safrans (see attached photo). https://t.co/nTTHAEGBOQ pic.twitter.com/3jbWmJngqz — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 27, 2019

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the children are believed to have been taken by their mother Reychel Dizon, who does not have custody of them.

Reychel Dizon is currently homeless, authorities say. The sheriff’s office considers the missing children at-risk due to their young age.

Anyone who sees the children and Reychel, or knows where they might be, is asked to call the sheriff’s office immediately at (916) 874-5115.