SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested two people accused of shooting three people in Sacramento over the weekend.

On Sunday around 10:16 p.m., officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Yreka Avenue.

officers say three adults were shot and all three sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two of the shooting victims, including an elderly woman, were unintended targets of the violence.

Gang officers, patrol officers, and detectives conducted an investigation. On Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Seannay Eckley on charges of attempted murder, felony resisting, and conspiracy. Additionally, 21-year-old Andrew Ruiz was arrested and charged with attempt murder and conspiracy.

The investigation is still active and investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information related to this shooting to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.