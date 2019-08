Question of the Day Pt. 2Courtney wants to know, If you were a dog what kind would you be?

19 hours ago

Wth: Hardware Pt. 2It's the game show sweeping the nation...what the heck is thaaaaaaaaaat?!

19 hours ago

Greg Vaughn TournamentFormer MLB All-Star Greg Vaughn (who is also local!), is having a celeberty golf tournament and comedy show coming up on August 29th and 30th that benefits JDRF, Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, and Tina Macuha has more!

19 hours ago

Just Enough Sports: Golfing With A Gator, and more!Cody is here to tell us some interesting stories that are happening in the sports world.

20 hours ago

Hollywood Headlines: Obama Summer Song PlaylistJulissa Ortiz has some interesting stories that are surrounding Hollywood.

20 hours ago