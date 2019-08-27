



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — More than 2,000 teddy bears were delivered by the truckloads to Sutter Roseville Medical Center Tuesday after California Family Fitness staff heard their emergency room was running seriously short on snuggly mood boosters.

“Every child that goes to Sutter Roseville Emergency receives a teddy bear for soothing and comfort. And we were finding out that a lot of the employees were going to the gift shop and buying teddy bears for the children,” Michelle McCauley with Cal Fit said.

Adding another level of cuddly reassurance, the bears wear a specially designed t-shirt by an 11-year-old who wanted to remind young patients they are pretty tough.

“I thought since the kids are always amazing, I want them to think that they will always be amazing,” said Alaina Munoz.

The power of a stuffed sidekick, now in large supply. Replacing fear with a plush friend.

“We’re going to give a lot of smiles,” Gary Gates, Administrative Director, Sutter Roseville Medical Center, said.

The Sutter Roseville Medical Center sees approximately 50,000 children in the emergency room each year.

If you’d like to help, you can still drop off a stuffed animal, at least six inches in size, to the hospital’s gift shop.